Free Broadway Livestream to Alan Jackson’s Final Nashville Concert

Can’t make the actual concert? On Saturday, June 27, downtown Nashville will host Keepin’ It Country on Broadway, a free public livestream of Jackson’s highly anticipated Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert taking place across the river at Nissan Stadium.

Presented by Edward Jones, the event will transform a section of Lower Broadway into an outdoor viewing party, complete with a stage and large video screen broadcasting the concert live as it happens. The special event was created in response to overwhelming demand for Jackson’s final tour stop, giving fans another opportunity to celebrate one of country music’s most influential careers.

The Nissan Stadium concert marks the final full-length performance of Jackson’s legendary touring career. The Country Music Hall of Fame member will be joined by an impressive lineup of artists paying tribute to his legacy, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack. Family members Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright are also scheduled to participate.

Before the livestream begins, attendees on Broadway will be treated to live performances from James Carothers and Cory Farley, two artists who have previously opened for Jackson on tour and are regular performers at AJ’s Good Time Bar.

The event also coincides with a milestone year for AJ’s Good Time Bar, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The venue was among the first artist-branded establishments on Lower Broadway and remains a popular destination for country music fans visiting Music City.

Gates for Keepin’ It Country on Broadway will open at 4 p.m., with live music beginning at 5 p.m. The Nissan Stadium livestream is expected to begin shortly after 6 p.m.

Jackson’s farewell performance has already become one of the most talked-about events of the year, as fans from across the country prepare to say goodbye to one of country music’s most enduring and beloved stars. For those unable to secure a seat inside Nissan Stadium, Broadway may become the next best place to witness the end of an era.

Keepin’ It Country on Broadway

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: Lower Broadway, Downtown Nashville

Gates Open: 4 p.m.

Live Music: 5 p.m.

Concert Livestream: Shortly after 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

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