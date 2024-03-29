Josh Ross Celebrates Gold Record At Ole Red

Rising singer-songwriter Josh Ross releases Complicated, today. The eight-song project includes his emotional power ballad “Trouble” and current chart-riser “Single Again.” (listen above) Deeply invested in each note, Ross co-wrote seven of the EP’s eight tracks, produced by frequent collaborator Matt Geroux.

Ross shares, “I’ve been waiting to share this body of work with all of you. I’m a complicated person, and these songs reflect the last few years of my life. I’ve been inspired by a lot of different types of music, but country has such a traditional style of storytelling and the meaning behind a lyric stands true. My goal was to allow people to see all the different sides of me. I hope everyone finds a story in these songs they can relate to.” Showcasing a next generation talent who pairs heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling with a modern country-rock edge, Ross’ rich vocal rasp explores a season of life that wasn’t always pretty. Like puzzle pieces, each track showcases the nuanced artist and performer Ross is, and where he is headed.

Last night, Ross celebrated the release of Complicated at downtown Nashville’s Ole Red. Following a live performance of the full EP for fans, friends and industry, he was surprised on stage by UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe and Universal Music Canada SVP, Marketing JP Boucher with a plaque commemorating “Trouble” earning RIAA Gold certification in the US. The track has also been certified Double-Platinum in Canada.

The singer has tallied more than 370 million career streams and been named an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, and more. Last month he was named a member of the Grand Ole Opry’s coveted Opry NextStage Class of 2024, spotlighting country music’s rising talent. Recently wrapping his Canadian headlining ‘The Trouble Tour’ and selling out each show, he is currently supporting Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Religiously. The Tour.’ Ross will take the stage this spring at Stagecoach and Country Thunder, and was tapped to join select dates of Luke Bryan’s ‘Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.”

Josh Ross’ Complicated Track List:

1. “Single Again” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel)

2. “Tell Me A Lie” (Cameron Bedell, Lauren McLamb, Johnny Clawson)

3. “Truck Girl” (Josh Ross, Johnny Gates, Mason Thornley, Jared Griffin)

4. “Complicated” (Josh Ross, Heath Warren, Mason Thornley, Matt Geroux)

5. “She Don’t Smoke” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel, Mason Thornley)

6. “Trouble” (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley)

7. “Burn Back” (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley, Sam Martinez, Benjamin Stoll)

8. “Matching Tattoos” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel, Mason Thornley)

