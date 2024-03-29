LISTEN: Dalton Dover’s “Bury Me In This Bar”

As he gears up to kick off his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour next week, Dalton Dover delivers his new single via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records with the rollicking “Bury Me In This Bar.” (Listen above)

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing,” Dover shares. “We really wanted to capture the fun and energy of those ‘90s country bar anthems that you just can’t skip or resist singing along with when you hear it. I believe it’s one that would make my heroes proud, and we can’t wait to hear people sing it with us on the road.”

Written by Dalton Dover, Dan Isbell, Jamie Davis and Benjy Davis, and produced by longtime collaborator Matt McVaney (McV), “Bury Me In This Bar” is laced with steel guitar and punctuated with hard rock hits amid the Georgia native’s dynamic vocals:

Yeah, there’s one thing you can count on

Ain’t no one getting out of

This wake up, working, wild world alive

Some folks prefer a casket

Some get turned to ashes

But I got other plans for when I die

Oh, bury me in this bar

Where the women and the whiskey ain’t too far

Yeah, my soul is meant to belong

Underneath that neon

Smiling to the sound of a steel guitar

I’ll rest in peace where all my people are

Bury me in this bar

After wrapping up a string of shows supporting Larry Fleet, along with joining BRELAND & Friends at Ryman Auditorium earlier this week, Dover will embark on his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour next Friday, April 5 in Houston, Texas.

Following his Nissan Stadium Platform Stage debut last summer, Dover is set to perform at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at CMA Fest on June 9. GET CMAFEST TICKETS HERE!

