Jordan Davis Scores His Sixth Career #1 Single

Jordan Davis continues to dominate the country scene with his sixth career #1 single and 3rd multi-week career #1 with “Next Thing You Know” (watch above) on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. Written by Davis with Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne, “Next Thing You Know” earns Davis a second week at #1 and his third consecutive multi-week #1 off of his GOLD-certified sophomore album, Bluebird Days. His previous two singles from Bluebird Days – “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” ft. Luke Bryan – were 3-week and 2-week #1s, respectively.

Davis is one of only 5 artists to spend multiple weeks at #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck radio charts in 2023 and earns his fastest rising single to date with “Next Thing You Know.” “Next Thing You Know” follows Davis’ Platinum-selling multi-week #1 “What My World Spins Around” as well as his 2022 CMA Song of the Year winning hit, the 2X Platinum Multi-week #1 single “Buy Dirt” (feat. Luke Bryan).

This year, Davis has tallied multiple awards nominations and wins, including his first ACM Male Vocalist of the Year nomination. He was a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and earned a nomination for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, as well as nominations for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards, and American Music Award and iHeart Award nominations. He is the reigning winner for (2022) CMA Song of Year and earned a win for NSAI Song of the Year . His upcoming headlining tour, the DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR, follows his direct support slots this year opening for Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley.