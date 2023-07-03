Ty Herndon And Terri Clark Team Up For “Dents on a Chevy

Ty Herndon, is set to ignite Independence Day celebrations with the release of “Dents on a Chevy (2 Red Lights Remix).” The dynamic track, a duet with five-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Terri Clark. (watch above)

The original track, “Dents on a Chevy,” currently sits at #1 on the cdx indie charts and is featured on Herndon’s album, JACOB. The song is written by Starner Jones, Leslie Satcher, and Will Robinson.

Ty Herndon made his chart debut in 1995 with “What Mattered Most,” which became his first No. 1 song and garnered a Song of the Year award (Music Row Magazine). It was also the title track to his first album, which debuted on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and had the biggest first-week shipment in the history of Epic Records Nashville.

Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three No. 1s and numerous top 10 hits, such as “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On,” and “Hands of a Working Man.” He topped the charts in 1996 with the single “Living in a Moment” and again in 1998 with “It Must Be Love.”

In 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay in an exclusive with People Magazine. He received an outpouring of support that only strengthened his relationship with fans and the country music community, expanding his reach to new and diverse audiences. Shortly after, he made history when he hosted a first-of-its-kind country music event, The Concert for Love and Acceptance, now an annual event that provides a stage for LGBTQ and allied artists. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ youth. Herndon found himself back at No. 1 in 2020 – this time on iTunes with his remake of “Orphans of God,” a collaboration with Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall featured on his holiday release, Regifted.

In 2022, he joined Pivotal Moments Media as a Brand Ambassador and as the first artist signed to the organization’s new record label, Pivotal Records.