Brad Paisley Wows 250,000 At Nashville Fireworks

Brad Paisley headlined Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” July 4 event in downtown last night playing for a crowd of more than 250,000 fans. Brad’s fast pacing, 90+ minute concert, which was slightly delayed due to a quick passing storm, included all of his many hits as well as his new song “So Many Summers.” Special guests included Dan Tyminski, Jerry Douglas, Kelleigh Bannen and Joe Bonamassa. The event featured one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks show, synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

This is the second time Paisley headlined the event, his last appearance was in 2021, and the only artist to ever be asked back to perform.

The NCVC is donating $1 from the sale of each event t-shirt to The Store.

Tonight, Brad, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies presented a SOLD-OUT “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” at Zanies in Nashville. The evening included Nate Bargatze and featured a night of improv with Brad, Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Kevin Nealon and Groundlings Alumni. Proceeds from the event will also go to The Store.