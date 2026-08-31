Jonah Cooper Gets Closer to Home in “Better Than This”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is from a rising Georgia country artist who transforms a difficult day at his father’s shop into a deeply personal song about family, hard work and recognizing life’s blessings–Better Than This. Independent country artist Jonah Cooper is building his career the same way he learned to approach life: through family, hard work and an appreciation for what he already has.

Raised in Georgia around country music, Cooper has always been drawn to the genre’s traditional sound and honest storytelling. Artists such as Alan Jackson, George Strait and Scotty McCreery have helped shape his musical direction.

“I love country music that tells real stories and feels like something people can relate to”

That foundation can be heard throughout his single “Better Than This,” a song born from a real conversation with his father and an ordinary day that ultimately changed Cooper’s perspective.

The song opens with the line, “I was 15, working at daddy’s shop”—and that is exactly where its story began.

Cooper was still in high school at the time, working at his father’s shop after school. One particularly difficult day, both father and son were becoming frustrated when his dad said something that immediately caught Cooper’s attention.

There’s gotta be something better than this

The words stayed with him. Before the day was over, Cooper had written the song right there in the shop.

“I remember being young, still in high school, working after school and thinking, ‘I don’t really like this,'” he recalls. “But as I got older, my view changed because I love what I do.”

That realization became one of the song’s most meaningful lyrics: “My view has changed because I love what I do.”

For Cooper, the line captures the difference between how he saw his life as a teenager and how he understands it today. What once felt like an obligation eventually became something he values deeply—not only because he enjoys the work, but because it allows him to spend time alongside his father.

“I love working with my dad, and over time I’ve learned just how blessed I really am,” Cooper says. “Through the not-so-good days and the great days at the shop, and in life in general, I can look around at everything I’ve been blessed with and remind myself that there truly is nothing better than this.”

The recording became even more personal when Cooper’s mother joined him to sing its background vocals. Her presence turned an already intimate family story into something the family could share together.

At its heart, “Better Than This” is a song about perspective. It reminds listeners that fulfillment is not always waiting somewhere farther down the road. Sometimes it can be found in the people, places and everyday moments already surrounding us.

“It’s about realizing how blessed you are and appreciating what you already have,” Cooper explains. “Not even all the money in the world could replace the joy I have around my family and the blessings in my life.”

It is a message he hopes listeners will carry into their own lives.

“Don’t take what you have, whether it’s little or big, for granted, because it could be gone in the blink of an eye.”

The deeply personal song is now connecting with listeners well beyond the Georgia shop where it was written. “Better Than This” reached No. 1 on the Nashville Radio Promotions Country Chart for the week of August 29 and climbed to No. 74 on the Cashbox Magazine Independent Country Top 100.

Those achievements represent important early milestones for Cooper, who is still establishing himself as an independent artist. Over the past several months, he has been assembling his band, performing live, developing his debut album and working to introduce his music to a growing audience.

Watching a song drawn so directly from his own life continue to gain momentum has made its success especially meaningful.

“I’m still an independent artist building my career one step at a time,” Cooper says. “Seeing a song that came from such a real part of my life continue to climb has been pretty special.”

As Cooper moves forward with his debut album and the next chapter of his career, “Better Than This” offers an honest introduction to the kind of artist he hopes to become—one grounded in traditional country music, authentic storytelling and the belief that life’s greatest rewards are often closer than we realize.

Better Than This

I was 15, working at daddy’s shop

Sometimes it felt, like time would stop

I’d be there, from sun up to sun down

We were the only thing in that little town

Putting oil up on the shelf, I’d catch myself

Thinking, there’s gotta be something BETTER THAN THIS

I never did wanna stay

I was just there for the pay

I’d get up in the morning already rushing the day

And that 9 to 5, I think it shortened my life

Well I was young but I always knew

There’s something BETTER THAN THIS

People pulled in and we looked underneath their hoods

Well most were cool but some of them were rude

Couldn’t find the tools in that scorching heat

Sweat’s dripping, from my head to my feet

I’m still thinking that there’s something

BETTER THAN THIS

I never did wanna stay

I was just there for the pay

I’d get up in the morning and start rushing the day

And that 9 to 5, I think it shortened my life

Well I was young but I always knew

There’s something BETTER THAN THIS

10 years later, time flew and I’m 25

I got a few kids, and the love of my life

I still work at dad’s shop in that town off of the grid

My view has changed ’cause I love what I do

Work with dad from 9 to 5

And come home back to you

I was 15, working at daddy’s shop

Sometimes it felt, like time would stop

I never did wanna stay

I was just there for the pay

I’d get up in the morning already rushing the day

And that 9 to 5, I think it shortened my life

But now I go and I really know

There’s nothing better than

There’s nothing better than this



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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