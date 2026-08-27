CMA Foundation Celebrates 10 Years Of Music Teachers Of Excellence In Nashville

The CMA Foundation will celebrate a decade of honoring the teachers who inspire the next generation of musicians when Music Teachers of Excellence returns to Nashville on Wednesday, October 7, at The Pinnacle.

Now in its 10th year, Music Teachers of Excellence is the flagship program of the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. The annual event recognizes 30 exceptional music teachers from across the country for their dedication to providing students with high-quality music education.

Over the past decade, the event has become an important gathering for Nashville’s music community, bringing educators, artists and industry leaders together to celebrate the people working behind the scenes to keep music education alive in classrooms and communities.

This year’s ceremony features a diverse lineup of performances from Sierra Hull, Marcus King, Carrie Manolakos, David Phelps, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Tucker Wetmore, with Kix Brooks and Keith Urban joining as featured speakers.

The genre-spanning lineup reflects just how far the influence of a great music teacher can reach.

Honoring Joe Galante

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, the CMA Foundation will present music industry executive and Country Music Hall of Fame member Joe Galante with the inaugural CMA Foundation Music Education Impact Award.

The new award recognizes individuals whose leadership and commitment have created meaningful, lasting opportunities through music education.

Galante has been a major force behind the CMA Foundation since its earliest days. He helped shape the organization’s development and became a founding member of its Board of Directors when the Foundation was formally established in 2011.

During his 15 years on the Board, including five terms as Chairman, Galante helped guide the Foundation as its mission expanded from providing resources to classrooms to investing in teachers, students and sustainable music education programs.

One of his most significant contributions has been the CMA Foundation’s longtime partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools. That partnership has resulted in a $12.5 million investment in music education throughout the district and helped lead to the creation of Music Teachers of Excellence.

Galante’s recognition is particularly fitting because his impact goes beyond any single program.

His career reflects a longstanding belief that a successful music industry has a responsibility to invest in the people and communities that make that industry possible.

Celebrating The Teachers Behind The Music

Since its founding in 2011, the CMA Foundation has worked alongside the music industry to strengthen music education, providing hundreds of teachers and thousands of students with resources and opportunities to succeed.

Through funding, professional development and innovative programs, the Foundation continues to focus on educators as well as students, recognizing that the right teacher can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.

That’s ultimately what Music Teachers of Excellence is all about.

The artists taking the stage at The Pinnacle may be the stars of the evening, but the spotlight belongs to the teachers.

For one night, Nashville’s music community will come together to say thank you to the educators who introduce young people to their first instrument, their first song and, sometimes, their first dream of making music a part of their lives.

Music Teachers of Excellence takes place Wednesday, October 7, at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

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