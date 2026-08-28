WATCH: Little Big Town’s “The Idea”

Little Big Town is celebrating the release of its highly anticipated new album, It’s A Dying Art, with a brand-new music video for “The Idea”—and Nashville fans will have two chances to see the legendary vocal group at the Grand Ole Opry next week.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will return to the Grand Ole Opry for back-to-back performances on September 2 and 3, capping an exciting album release week in Music City.

The band is also celebrating the new album with an in-store signing at Grimey’s today at 3 p.m. CT before heading to New York for a special performance on the TODAY Plaza on September 1 as part of the TODAY Citi Concert Series.

“The Idea” is one of the previously unreleased tracks featured on It’s A Dying Art, an album that finds Little Big Town reflecting on more than 25 years of making music together. (watch above)

“We’ve said goodbye to loved ones together, we’ve raised families together. We’ve lived a whole lot of life together, and you can hear that in every note of this record,” says Fairchild. “We’re in a different season of life, marked by both grief and gratitude, and we wanted to be honest about that journey. After all these years, we still have each other, and that human connection is at the heart of this music.”

Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson and Fairchild, It’s A Dying Art embraces intimate storytelling, emotional ballads and the imperfections that make human-made music so special.

The album also features collaborations with Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell and Kelsea Ballerini.

Little Big Town began rolling out the project with “Hey There Sunshine,” which made its debut at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The band followed with “Over and Over,” “Sucker For A Sad Song” featuring Ashley Monroe, “We Could Have It All” and “Closing Time” featuring Kelsea Ballerini.

The new album also includes the Jason Isbell collaboration “The Door,” the fiery “It’s Coming Around” and, of course, “The Idea.”

Following their Opry performances, Little Big Town will hit the road for the For The Art Of It Tour, launching September 24 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The North American trek will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and more.

Then, the band will return home to Nashville in December for one of its favorite traditions.

Little Big Town will bring The Christmas Shows back to the Ryman Auditorium for a three-night holiday residency December 8-10, featuring a mix of Christmas classics and fan favorites.

For now, though, it’s time to turn up the volume and WATCH “The Idea” as Little Big Town begins a new chapter with It’s A Dying Art.

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