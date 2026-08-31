CMA Awards Nominees To Be Revealed September 10

The road to Country Music’s Biggest Night officially gets underway September 10, when the Country Music Association reveals the nominees for the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

The 2026 CMA Awards nomination announcement will begin in New York City, where Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer will reveal a selection of categories live on air.

The announcement will then head to Nashville, where country star Lee Ann Womack and American Idol Season 24 winner Hannah Harper will host a special livestream beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT, unveiling the remaining categories on the CMA’s official YouTube channel.

The annual announcement shines a spotlight on the artists, songwriters, producers, musicians, mix engineers and video directors whose work has helped shape country music over the past year. Nominees are selected through voting by the CMA’s professional membership.

CMA Awards Return To Bridgestone Arena

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, with the ceremony airing live on ABC and Disney+ and streaming the following day on Hulu.

Tickets for the 60th CMA Awards go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can find ticket information at CMAawards.com/tickets.

The CMA Awards are once again the centerpiece of a full week of events celebrating six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Throughout CMA Awards Week, Nashville will welcome artists, songwriters, musicians, industry professionals, media and country music fans for a variety of events and gatherings celebrating the history of the CMA Awards while looking toward the future of the genre.

With the 60th anniversary adding an extra layer of history to this year’s celebration, all eyes will be on Nashville as the nominees are revealed and the countdown to Country Music’s Biggest Night officially begins.