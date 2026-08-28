Carly Pearce Releases Fifth Studio Album

Carly Pearce enters a new chapter with the release of her fifth studio album, Honest Woman, available today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The 16-track collection finds the Kentucky native embracing every version of herself—past, present and future—through deeply personal storytelling, vulnerability, humor and a growing sense of confidence.

Co-produced by Pearce and longtime collaborator Ben West, Honest Woman draws from the traditional country and bluegrass sounds that shaped her musical foundation while allowing her to explore the complicated realities of modern womanhood, including love, heartbreak, faith, comparison, self-discovery and learning to become comfortable with who you are.

“That’s the heartbeat of Honest Woman: celebrating womanhood in all its contradictions,” Pearce recently shared. “Being strong and still wanting to be loved. Being successful and still feeling insecure. Being grateful and still wanting more. Losing yourself and finding your way back.”

The album features collaborations with Riley Green, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, bringing together some of Pearce’s country and bluegrass influences for a project that feels both rooted and fresh.

Pearce also released a new music video for “Same Circus,” a fiddle-driven, tongue-in-cheek look at the chaos of bad dates.

The playful video places Pearce inside a surreal circus filled with larger-than-life characters, perfectly matching a song about cowboys who promise a fairy tale but deliver something considerably more chaotic.

The new release follows several songs that have already given fans a taste of Honest Woman, including “She Don’t,” “Church Girl,” “You Can Have Him” and “Happy For Myself.”

The album also features Pearce’s current collaboration with Riley Green, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” as well as the bluegrass-rooted “What If You Loved Me” with Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle.

Pearce will celebrate the release of Honest Woman with a special album release performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, August 29.

The “Honest Woman: Up Close” shows, presented by Conundrum Wines, begin September 10 with two nights in Detroit before traveling to Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston. The run will conclude with two nights in New York City, with Belle Frantz joining Pearce as support.

Honest Woman Track List

“Dream Come True” “Church Girl” “She Don’t” “You Can Have Him” “How Long” “WWJD” “Same Circus” “Happy For Myself” “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” — Carly Pearce & Riley Green “I Don’t Have The Heart” “He Don’t Like My Dogs” “Leave My Heart Alone” “Who’s Lying Here” — Carly Pearce & Dan Tyminski “Daisy” “What If You Loved Me” — Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski “Why God Why Me”

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