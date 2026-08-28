LISTEN: Jenny Tolman Releases Music City Mutt

Nashville native Jenny Tolman is back with a brand-new collection of heart, humor and honky-tonk. The singer-songwriter has released her highly anticipated third studio album, Music City Mutt, available today.

The 15-track album finds Tolman doing what she does best—turning everyday characters, heartbreak, family, chaos and joy into memorable country songs, all while putting her unmistakable personality front and center.

The release also comes with a new music video for the album’s title track, directed by Randy Shaffer. The playful performance-style video gives fans a colorful look at Tolman’s Nashville roots, musical pedigree and big dreams. (Watch and listen above)

Inspired by her own story as a Nashville native with roots stretching from Boston to California, Music City Muttexplores identity, family, motherhood and the people and places that shape us.

The album’s title is also a pretty perfect description of Nashville itself—a city filled with people from different backgrounds and different parts of the country who come together to chase a dream.

“Music City Mutt is my most personal album to date,” Tolman says. “It’s a collection of songs about the people, places and stories that made me who I am, and my unique perspective on what home really means.”

“I’ve always felt like a little bit of a mutt myself, and the more I thought about it, the more I realized that’s Nashville, too—a beautiful mix of people who came here from somewhere else chasing music.”

Produced by Tolman’s husband, GRAMMY-nominated producer Dave Brainard, the album showcases the full range of her songwriting, from rowdy honky-tonk numbers to heartfelt stories about family and motherhood.

Among the highlights is “Honky Tonk Songs” featuring GRAMMY Award winner Gretchen Wilson, a boot-stomping celebration of country music born from the friendship the two developed while appearing on the CBS/Paramount+ series The Road.

“Baby Steps” follows the journey from heartbreak to motherhood, while “Show Pony” delivers the sharp humor and confidence that have become trademarks of Tolman’s music.

Family plays an especially important role throughout the album. “Big Mama” features Brandon Ratcliff and Suzanne Cox, bringing bluegrass flavor to a warm family story, while “My California Girl” looks back at the people and places that helped shape Tolman’s life.

Then there’s “Showbiz Baby,” which features Tolman’s three-year-old son, Bear Brainard, on drums. It’s an especially fitting moment on an album built around family, home and the people who make us who we are.

From the opening “Live From Jennyville Studios” to the closing “Maybe Next Month,” Music City Mutt moves between laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt reflections and good old-fashioned country fun.

For Tolman, it’s a love letter to Nashville—and to the wonderfully messy collection of people, stories and experiences that make the city home.

Music City Mutt Track List

“Live From Jennyville Studios” “Music City Mutt” “Make Up My Mind” “Show Pony” “Baby Steps” “Sweet Love” “Retail Therapy” “Honky Tonk Songs” feat. Gretchen Wilson “His Hands” “Two Ring Circus” “My California Girl” “Troubleshooter” “Big Mama” feat. Brandon Ratcliff & Suzanne Cox “Showbiz Baby” feat. Bear Brainard “Maybe Next Month”

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