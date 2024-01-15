Billy Pilgrim To Make Their Opry Debut March 30

Folk rock duo Billy Pilgrim, comprised of Andrew Hyra and Kristian Bush, will celebrate its 34th anniversary in 2024 with its Grand Ole Opry debut.

The band’s debut is set for March 30 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“Debuting Billy Pilgrim at the Opry is a thrill I can’t wait to share — not only with my singing partner, Andrew, but also with fans everywhere,” said Bush, who has also played the Opry with his other duo Sugarland and as a solo artist. “The Opry family has been so welcoming to every creative version of me through the years that I wanted to share where it all started, Billy Pilgrim. I can’t wait to hear our harmonies bounce off the wood and spiral around the room.”

The Opry debut announcement comes on the heels of a New York Times feature dedicated to the decades-long popularity of Billy Pilgrim’s signature hit, “Insomniac.” The story dubbed “Insomniac” a “melancholy, guitar-driven love song” and noted its “wailing Hammond organ” and musical interlude that extends into a jam.

“I can’t believe how many people have reached out to me, friends and fans alike, to talk about what ‘Insomniac’ and Billy Pilgrim means to them in their memories and in their hearts,” Bush said. “The journey of this song through the years from 21-year-old me writing it at the foot of my bed in a little apartment in Atlanta to the recordings, record deals, all the stages around the world, radio stations, and now a cappella groups around the world is so exciting. This NYT story is a reminder to never underestimate the power of a song.”

While Billy Pilgrim went on hiatus in 2001, Bush and Hyra reunited in 2015 and have resumed playing shows as Billy Pilgrim. The pair recently announced back-to-back May shows at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta – and both sold out immediately.

“Andrew and I are excited to be playing shows this year, and what better place to start than the stage that started it all, Eddie’s Attic,” Bush said. “I always learn every time we take the stage together how sacred and beautiful music can be when it is approached with wild abandon, respect and a pile of courage. That is the thrill of playing with Andrew, and I can’t wait to do it again.”