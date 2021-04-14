Gabby Barrett Scores Her Second Number 1

Hot off her ACM New Female Artist of the Year win, Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett is back atop the Country radio charts, reigning Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with her PLATINUM-certified single “The Good Ones.” This marks the first time in five years a solo female artist has sent her first two radio singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“I did not think the past week could have been any more amazing, but to have the No. 1 song feels like the cherry on top,” Barrett shares with Billboard. “I’m so grateful for my husband, who truly is a good one and inspired this song. Thank you to my family and fans for supporting me, my label and team for helping take my second single to the top and country radio for playing it. Most importantly, I’m thankful for our gracious Lord Jesus and how kind He is to me always. It’s more than I deserve.”

Written by Barrett with Zach Kale, Emily Landis, and Jim McCormick, “The Good Ones” has tallied more than 245 MILLION global streams. Breaking records, last week the track rose to #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – the first time a female artist has sent her first two singles to #1 on this chart since 2012. Additionally, the song ranks #1 in sales among this week’s Mediabase Top 50.

Barrett will hit the stage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards airing Sunday, April 18 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT on CBS, celebrating her New Female Artist of the Year win, and contending for Single of the Year with her 5X PLATINUM debut “I Hope.”