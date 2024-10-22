John Mellencamp Immortalized In Bronze On I.U. Campus

This story is not Nashville related however, when John Mellencamp invites you to Indiana for the unveiling of his statue, YOU GO!

We are long-time Mellencamp fans at Nashville.com and the native Hoosier legend had his legacy memorialized in bronze last Friday (10/18) on the campus of Indiana University. It was a beautiful 65 degree autumn day in Bloomington, Indiana, near Mellencamp’s birthplace of Seymour, Indiana, when the Mid-West rocker humbly participated in the unveiling of a statue of him strumming an acoustic guitar with his hand extended high in the air. Mellencamp was recognized by IU not only because of his Hoosier roots, but also because of his long-time support of the University and Bloomington community. The ceremony included IU President Pamela Whitten and commentary by Anthony DeCurtis, who is a decades long writer for Rolling Stone magazine and a friend and admirer of Mellencamp. DeCurtis described Mellencamp as his own worst critic, an artist who never cared about hits, and has always maintained deep affection for his roots and whose legend has become synonymous with Indiana, When it came time to speak on his own behalf, Mellencamp, 73, described himself as “not a good student,” he was dyslexic which was not something that was well recognized in the late 60’s and early 70’s. He stated that he was told he could attend IU but due to his unremarkable high school academic record he would be on “double secret probation” with “one screw-up and I’d be gone” so instead he chose to attend Vincennes University elsewhere in Indiana.

After much hard work and a stint as “John Cougar” (a name change encouraged by his manager at the time), he achieved success as a recording artist and dropped the kitschy name change. From humble beginnings and successful surgery in 1951 to overcome spina bifida as a child, Mellencamp stated that he is “the luckiest guy in the world” and he has enjoyed a distinguished career in music for over 35 years, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and co-founder of Farm Aid in support of family farms since 1985. He is a highly respected songwriter, performer, recording artist, painter and social activist. Currently, many of Mellencamp’s artworks are on display at the Indiana University Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art.

Much like his music, Mellencamp’s artwork is often bold, provocative, dark and socially charged. Much to the delight of the hundreds of attendees, including, family, friends and fans, Mellencamp concluded the ceremony by doing what he does best, performing three of his most popular songs, “Small Town”, “Rain on the Scarecrow”, and “Jack and Diane”. But the celebration didn’t stop there, Mellencamp also made and appearance on the FOX Noon Gameday show from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington where he proceeded in very John Mellencamp-esq fashion to unconsciously drop an f-bomb on live television to humorous effect. The Hoosier football team also reciprocated the school’s respect for the rocker by capping off a perfect homecoming weekend by thrashing the Nebraska Cornhuskers 56-7, extending their undefeated record to 7-0.

