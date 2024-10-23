Jade Eagleson Makes His Opry Debut

Stepping into the historic circle at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on Friday (10/18), Jade Eagleson fulfilled a lifelong dream, performing on the same stage as many of his idols. This milestone moment showcased Eagleson’s commitment to the resurgence of traditional country music with an unforgettable taste of his powerful vocals and authentic country sound, cementing his position as a leading force on the international scene.

“I’ve dreamt about this moment my entire life,” shared Eagleson. “To stand on the biggest stage in country music in front of all of my family, friends and country music fans was an incredible honor and a memory I will cherish forever. I knew as long as the Opry still stood, there’d be a place for someone like me in country music. Thank you to the Opry for having me and I hope to be back on that stage very soon.”

Performing at the Grand Ole Opry is a career-defining moment for Eagleson, who grew up inspired by the country legends who took that stage before him. On Friday night to a packed house, Eagleson took to the most revered stage in country music to deliver a captivating performance of his hit single “Rodeo Queen,” and an emotional tribute to his wife and sons with his No. 1 track, “She Don’t Know.”

To celebrate this career highlight, Eagleson also shared new music with fans on Friday, as part of his Worth The Double 2-pack. The release showcases his signature old-school country sound, featuring “Worth The Double” (watch below) alongside the heartfelt breakup ballad “Welcome To Rock Bottom.”

His Opry debut follows a big year of achievements, kicking off the year with his third JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and winning Album of the Year at the 2024 CCMA Awards. Eagleson also earned his fifth No.1 at Canadian Country radio this year with “Telluride,” as his latest single “Do It Anyway” featuring Jake Worthington continues to climb the charts. He joined international artist Cody Johnson on tour dates across Western Canada, and performed at multiple festivals across Canada and the U.S including CMA Fest, Faster Horses and Country Rising.

