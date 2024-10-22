WATCH: Grace Bowers, Sierra Hull & Caroline Jones; “Going To California”

Grace Bowers, 18 year old, meteorically fast rising guitarist, songwriter and bandleader recently released a live video of “Going To California” her new single, a reimagination of Led Zeppelin classic “Going To California,” with production from John Osborne (of Osborne Brothers) and mastering done by Emily Lazar. The live video was recorded at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. Joining Bowers on the stage were Sierra Hull on mandolin and Caroline Jones on vocals and banjo. On the track, Bowers’ guitar sparkles throughout, weaving restrained crystalline guitar flourishes, embellishing tastefully on Jimmy Page’s original lead lines by employing a moody, blues tinged guitar tone which offers a fresh reinterpretation of the song, which originally featured on Led Zeppelin’s 1971 album, IV.

Also last week, Bowers appeared at the WhyHunger 2nd annual Amplified concert Presented by EY on October 15 at NY’s Irving Plaza. Grace performed alongside the iconic Grammy Award winners and Tonight Show house band The Roots, and Cuban “international funk champion” (NY Times) Cimafunk, captivating the audience with sets across funk, hip hop, blues, and soul. WhyHunger is a non-profit organization working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it, the event kicked off its 39th annual Hungerthon fund-raising and education campaign.

Bowers was recently awarded “Instrumentalist of the Year” at The Americana Honor & Awards, yet another landmark moment for this remarkable and singular young artist. Bowers’ fall tour is currently underway including shows with The Allman Betts Family Revival and Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir at his Dead Ahead Fest in Mexico. Bowers also recently announced a headline show at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood on January 30, 2025. Tickets on sale now at https://www.gracebowers.com/shows

Bowers’ debut album, Wine On Venus was released recently in partnership with The Orchard (stream/purchase here). Produced by John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Wine On Venus continues to receive widespread acclaim, from Rolling Stone calling Bowers “Nashville’s new guitar hero,” to Forbes praising the album as, “an infectious, joyous party and a worthy introduction to Bowers.”

Bowers cut her teeth playing in dive bars, gravitating to the guitar inspired by the blues of B.B. King as well as the soulful funk of Sly And The Family Stone. Her breakout moment came when videos of herself playing guitar on social media went viral during the pandemic. Since she has become one of the most in demand and celebrated young guitarists, and an inspiration to a whole new generation of female guitarists around the world.

Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began garnering attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she’s been featured on “CBS Mornings” in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Dolly Parton as part of her Pet Gala special on CBS, joined Lainey Wilson as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live celebration, performed as part of the “Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan” and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Kingfish. Of her 2023 Newport Folk Festival debut, Rolling Stone declared, “Her 20-minute performance gave the distinct sense that everyone lucky enough to have attended was witnessing a star in the making,” while The Tennessean calls her “a 17 year old Blues guitar prodigy,” with a, “heart as big as her talent is vast.”

Earlier this summer, Bowers also joined artists such as Slash and Brothers Osborne on the road, performed alongside Billy Idol at the Fired Up For Summer benefit concert and raised $30,000 with her 2nd Annual “Grace Bowers & Friends: An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music” benefit show, $15,000 of which was donated to MusiCares®.

