Joe Nichols Covers Two Classics In Mashup

Three-time GRAMMY nominated just Joe Nichols’ released “Rooster/ Country Boy Can Survive (Mashup),” today across all streaming and digital retail partners.

With his signature rich baritone vocals, Nichols delivers an intense and moody mashup of two genres: rock and country. Produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and Derek George (Randy Houser), the commonalities between the two characters in each of these seemingly different songs, marries them together for a driving, anthemic piece of art.

“It dawned on me that ‘A Country Boy Can Survive ‘is the same dude, the same kind of guy as in ‘Rooster.’ The two characters in those songs are kind of married, in my opinion. That’s a no brainer and we kind of matched them musically. We brought the key down to D, took a little bit of Hank Jr. and a little bit of Layne Staley of Alice in Chains and mashed it into a six to seven-minute story. It’s unlike anything I have ever done,” says Nichols of the track.

The mashup of the 1993 rock hit, “Rooster,” by Alice in Chains and the 1982 country smash, “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams, Jr. has become a fan favorite at his live shows as Nichols continues touring across the U.S. and beyond.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!