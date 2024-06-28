LISTEN: Sierra Ferrell’s “American Dreaming”

Today, Sierra Ferrell shares a new rendition of “American Dreaming.” (listen above) As the opening number to her multi-chart-topping album Trail of Flowers, the track has soared into a show-stopping centerpiece of her live set over these past several months. From performing it on an entirely sold-out run of headline tour dates, to stirring the stadium-sized heartstrings of 50,000 people with Zach Bryan.

In addition to selling out dozens of shows, debuting #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists, Heatseekers and Tastemakers Charts, and extending her unstoppable streak of cross-genre collaborations, recent weeks have also seen Sierra Ferrell celebrate three nominations for the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. Up for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year with Trail of Flowers, and Song of The Year for “American Dreaming,” she heads into the September ceremony as the musician with the most nods to her name, tied only with Tyler Childers.

This Sunday, June 30th brings another milestone, as Sierra Ferrell will sing the national anthem at the Nashville Superspeedway’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, broadcasting live on NBC at 2:30pm CT.

