Jessica Castello’s New Music Video for “Blue Sky”

Jessica Castello’s song Blue Sky was inspired while filming as the star of an award-winning movie.

Produced by Lennon Leppert, Blue Sky was recorded at Moorpark Studios and Hwy 1 Studios in Los Angeles, and Studio P in Nashville. The video was directed by Lennon Leppert and filmed at the VH Ranch and Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, CA.

Blue Sky – Recording

Music & Lyrics by Jessica Castello

Produced and engineered by Lennon Leppert

Recorded at Moorpark Studios, Hwy 1 Studios and Studio P

Electric and Acoustic Guitars by Paul Edelman

Pedal Steel by Mark Deschner

Drums by Dan Kozlowski

Bass by Paul Edelman

Mixed by Matt Wolach

Mastered by Larry Goetz

Blue Sky – Video

Directed by Lennon Leppert

Executive Producer: Michael Seven

VH Ranch : Mimi Cocquyt – Wrangler & Location Manager

Katie Cocquyt – Assistant Wrangler

Underwood Family Farms – Moorpark. CA

Social Media