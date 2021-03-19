Jessica Castello’s New Music Video for “Blue Sky”

Jessica Castello’s song Blue Sky was inspired while filming as the star of an award-winning movie.
Produced by Lennon Leppert, Blue Sky was recorded at Moorpark Studios and Hwy 1 Studios in Los Angeles, and Studio P in Nashville. The video was directed by Lennon Leppert and filmed at the VH Ranch and Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, CA.
Blue Sky – Recording
Music & Lyrics by Jessica Castello
Produced and engineered by Lennon Leppert
Recorded at Moorpark Studios, Hwy 1 Studios and Studio P
Electric and Acoustic Guitars by Paul Edelman
Pedal Steel by Mark Deschner
Drums by Dan Kozlowski
Bass by Paul Edelman
Mixed by Matt Wolach
Mastered by Larry Goetz
Blue Sky – Video
Directed by Lennon Leppert
Executive Producer: Michael Seven
VH Ranch : Mimi Cocquyt – Wrangler & Location Manager
Katie Cocquyt – Assistant Wrangler
Underwood Family Farms – Moorpark. CA
