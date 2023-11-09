2023 CMA Award Winners

Tonight the 57th annual CMA Awards took Nashville by storm at the Bridgestone Arena.
Here are the winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
– Luke Combs
– Chris Stapleton
– Carrie Underwood
– Morgan Wallen
– Lainey Wilson – WINNER
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
– “Fast Car” – Luke Combs – WINNER
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
– “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
– “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
– “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
– Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
– Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
– Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
– One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
– Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
– “Fast Car” – WINNER
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
– “Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
– “Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
– “Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
– “Wait In The Truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
– Kelsea Ballerini
– Miranda Lambert
– Ashley McBryde
– Carly Pearce
– Lainey Wilson – WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
– Luke Combs
– Jelly Roll
– Cody Johnson
– Chris Stapleton – WINNER
– Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
– Lady A
– Little Big Town
– Midland
– Old Dominion – WINNER
– Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
– Brooks & Dunn
– Brothers Osborne – WINNER
– Dan + Shay
– Maddie & Tae
– The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
– “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
– “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
– “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – WINNER
Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
– “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
– Jenee Fleenor – WINNER
– Paul Franklin
– Rob McNelley
– Derek Wells
– Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
– “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
– “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
– “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
– “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – WINNER
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
– Zach Bryan
– Jelly Roll – WINNER
– Parker McCollum
– Megan Moroney
– Hailey Whitters