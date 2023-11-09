2023 CMA Award Winners

Tonight the 57th annual CMA Awards took Nashville by storm at the Bridgestone Arena.

Here are the winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

– Luke Combs

– Chris Stapleton

– Carrie Underwood

– Morgan Wallen

– Lainey Wilson – WINNER

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

– “Fast Car” – Luke Combs – WINNER

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

– “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

– “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

– “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

– Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

– Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

– Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

– One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

– Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

– “Fast Car” – WINNER

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

– “Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

– “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

– “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

– “Wait In The Truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Kelsea Ballerini

– Miranda Lambert

– Ashley McBryde

– Carly Pearce

– Lainey Wilson – WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Luke Combs

– Jelly Roll

– Cody Johnson

– Chris Stapleton – WINNER

– Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Lady A

– Little Big Town

– Midland

– Old Dominion – WINNER

– Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

– Brooks & Dunn

– Brothers Osborne – WINNER

– Dan + Shay

– Maddie & Tae

– The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

– “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

– “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

– “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – WINNER

Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

– “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

– Jenee Fleenor – WINNER

– Paul Franklin

– Rob McNelley

– Derek Wells

– Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

– “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

– “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

– “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

– “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

– “Wait In The Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – WINNER

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Zach Bryan

– Jelly Roll – WINNER

– Parker McCollum

– Megan Moroney

– Hailey Whitters