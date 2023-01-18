Jenny Tolman & Dave Brainard Welcome Baby Boy

Country star Jenny Tolman and super producer Dave Brainard are officially Mom and Dad. After tying the knot in March the couple welcomed their first child, a son Bear Harrington Brainard, on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The singer-songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated producer shared newborn photos exclusively with People.com, detailing her 36-hour labor. The name Bear Harrington holds special meaning to Tolman and Brainard. “Bobby Bare is one of our favorite artists and songwriters, and obviously country music is a huge part of our lives, and bears are a big symbol of Jackson Hole to us, which is where we got engaged and married,” the new mom explains. “So we decided the name ‘Bear’ was a good combination of two things we both love.”

“Harrington is my grandmother’s maiden name, and my dad’s middle name, so we used that as a sweet ode to family. We surprised my dad at the hospital when we told him his middle name, and it brought tears to his eyes, so that was a really special moment for us.”

Most recently, Tolman released “It’s A Boy” inspired by Bear’s anticipated arrival and the inspirational video for “Watering the Weeds” a single from her sophomore album, Married in a Honky Tonk. The video features women survivors from the Nashville-based nonprofit Thistle Farms. Watch Tolman’s video for “Watering the Weeds” above.

Ahead of her nuptials in March of 2022, Tolman unveiled her sophomore album Married in a Honky Tonk on March 4 following a show-stopping performance at her standing-room only album release show in Nashville.