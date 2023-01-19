Stronger Than That – Brei Carter

NASHVILLE — Our latest Nashville Pick is Brei Carter and her single – Stronger Than That.

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Army veteran Brei Carter has signed with Nashville based Brown Lee Entertainment for exclusive global music distribution through The Orchard, and digital marketing services. BLE is headed and founded by former RED Music/Sony Music Entertainment Executive Dewayne Brown, along with his team of Nancy Lee, Michael “Benjy” Cruz, and Pepper Meiler.

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off.

Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today,

Brei was busy earning a Bachelor’s in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Master’s in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer.

Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine, where it eventually charted up to #71.

With a growing catalog of new music, including her debut album Brand New Country, which was released in Fall 2022, this young singer-songwriter is a welcome addition to the emerging new styles of the country music community.

Carter’s first full length album, the critically acclaimed Brand New Country originally released independently on September 16, 2022. The eclectic album explores Carter’s country, soul and R&B musical roots, and is set to be re-released via Brown Lee Entertainment and The Orchard.

“It’s amazing how God aligns you with the right people at the right time,” Carter said. “I am so blessed and fortunate to now be a part of the BLE family. Greatness can never be achieved by one alone, it is the people, the team, the village that takes the person there.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Album name: Brand New Country

Record label: Brown Lee Entertainment / The Orchard

Download/Stream/Listen: linktr.ee/breicarter

Album audio produced by: Jason Wyatt, Curt Ryle, SP Fredrick Perine, William Washington WLPWR, Bridgetown

There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Artist Picks form: