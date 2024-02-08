Jenna Paulette Signs With Leo33

Leo33 has announced the signing of rising star Jenna Paulette to its artist roster. Hailing from Lewisville, Texas, Paulette’s roots are entrenched in the agricultural industry embodying the true spirit of a working cowgirl.

Expressing her excitement about joining Leo33, Paulette states, “I’m thrilled to be part of the Leo33 family and collaborate with a label that values authenticity in addition to creativity. This partnership marks a new chapter in my career and I can’t wait to share more music and stories with my fans.”

Katie Dean, the Head of Leo33, shares her enthusiasm for welcoming Paulette to the label, saying, “Jenna’s authenticity and commitment to storytelling aligns perfectly with Leo33’s vision of fostering innovative music. We’re excited to support Jenna in her artistic endeavors and provide a platform for her unique voice to reach a broader audience.”



Paulette’s debut album, The Girl I Was, was released in March 2023 and has amassed over 30M on-demand streams. She swiftly earned her critical acclaim including media coverage from People Magazine, Grammy.com, and more. Additionally, Paulette has been named an Apple Music’s Country Riser of the Month as well as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. Paulette is set to release her first taste of new music on March 1 with the release of “Darlin’” which she co-wrote with Jess Cayne and Matthew Morrisey. “Darlin” is a deeply sentimental track highlighting the torment of a toxic relationship yet praising the power of healing and finding genuine love.

Paulette’s musical journey has been defined by impactful storytelling, exemplified most recently in the official music video for “You Ain’t No Cowboy” which was released on World Mental Health Day. The video (watch above) inspired by the true story of her own cowboy, Ross, challenges mental health stigma in the agricultural community and has over 145,000 views. Paulette is currently on the road with Aaron Watson as part of his The Armadillo Dance Hall Tour.