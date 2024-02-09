Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Team Up For “Purple Irises”

Today, global superstar Gwen Stefani reunites with fellow music icon and frequent collaborator, Blake Shelton for the dynamic new single “Purple Irises.” (watch and listen above) “Purple Irises” was produced by award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and recorded in Nashville, TN at Smoakstack Studios. “Purple Irises” comes just days before Stefani will perform Super Bowl weekend with an appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate before the big matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in Las Vegas. Shelton will join Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate for a debut performance of “Purple Irises.”

“Purple Irises is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow,” says Stefani. “Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.”

Stefani has a palpable creative chemistry with real-life partner Shelton. They have previously shared the mic on the platinum hits “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” both of which topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“We love this song so much,” said Shelton. “It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her. My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen’s been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it’s turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere.”

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also previously spent seven seasons as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice.