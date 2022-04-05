BRELAND Adds Dierks Bentley, Lily Rose To Ryman Show

BRELAND announces the addition of Dierks Bentley and Lily Rose to the lineup for “BRELAND & Friends” concert to benefit the Oasis Center at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 12.

Bentley and Rose join the previously announced special guests Tyler Braden, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, Charles Kelley, RaeLynn, Restless Road, Seaforth, Brittney Spencer, and more.

BRELAND will kick off the show at 7:30p CT. Donations to Oasis Center can be made here: text “Oasis” to 26989.

Benefiting one of Middle Tennessee’s most comprehensive youth development agencies, Oasis Center is at the forefront of helping young people and their families navigate the complex challenges of today. Over 20 programs and services respond to the area’s diverse needs, and BRELAND and Oasis share the belief that the greatest impact happens when we bring people together and unite for a common purpose.

Out on April 7, he’ll be a part of the Amazon Music original feature length documentary, For Love & Country, examining Country music’s evolution through the lens of a new generation of Black artists claiming space in Nashville – and transforming Country music in the process. Then next Monday (4/11) BRELAND will perform his brand-new single “Praise The Lord” (listen here) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, where he is nominated for three fan-voted trophies. Vote here: vote.cmt.com.

Tune in this Sunday (4/10) to CMT to watch a very special performance by BRELAND on “CMT Music Awards Nomination Special” – a half-hour celebration featuring CMT Music Awards nominees 8 p.m. CT.