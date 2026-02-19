Jelly Roll to Be Inducted into Grand Ole Opry March 10

Multi-Grammy® Award winner Jelly Roll is officially set to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 10, marking a full-circle moment for the Antioch native whose journey from hardship to headliner has become one of country music’s most inspiring stories.

Opry member and close friend Lainey Wilson will induct Jelly Roll into the Opry family during the special evening. Also scheduled to appear are his longtime friend and mentor Craig Morgan, along with Leanne Morgan, ERNEST and more.

The invitation came in unforgettable fashion. During a surprise moment on The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan played a video message from Craig Morgan inviting Jelly Roll to join the Opry family — a moment that instantly went viral and further cemented his deep ties to the Nashville institution.

Jelly Roll made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and has since become both a fan favorite and a beloved presence among Opry members. Beyond performing countless times, he has invested in the next generation through the Opry NextStage program and has hosted Opry NextStage Live shows in Texas.

His Opry connection with Morgan dates back even further. Years ago, newly released from prison, Jelly Roll sat in the Opry audience as Morgan performed “Almost Home,” a performance he has often described as life-changing. In a powerful full-circle moment years later, Morgan surprised him on stage and the two performed the song together beneath the Opry’s iconic wooden circle. Morgan later presented him with framed, handwritten lyrics to commemorate the occasion.

The Opry induction follows a career-defining year. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll swept every category in which he was nominated, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album features his multi-week No. 1 hit “I Am Not Okay.”

A CMA, ACM, Grammy, Dove and People’s Choice Award winner, Jelly Roll first made waves in country music with his debut country project Whitsitt Chapel, which delivered one of the genre’s biggest debuts of its release year and solidified his place as one of Nashville’s most compelling voices.

