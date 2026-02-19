WATCH: Leah Blevins Unveils Haunting New Video for “Lonely”

On the heels of recent releases “Be Careful Throwing Stones,” “Diggin’ in the Coal” and the title track “All Dressed Up,” singer/songwriter Leah Blevins continues to peel back the layers of her forthcoming Dan Auerbach-produced debut with the release of “Lonely” — and its accompanying music video.

Written by Blevins alongside Dan Auerbach and Pat McLaughlin, “Lonely” is a stark and stirring meditation on absence — the kind that lingers long after someone walks out the door. With cinematic stillness and stripped-down vulnerability, Blevins delivers one of her most intimate performances yet.

“This song represents the loss of someone that leaves you desperately wishing you could see them again,” Blevins shares. “Whatever the circumstances may be, you’re left holding onto a dream, a memory and all that you could’ve had if that significant person didn’t walk through that door to the other side.”

The track unfolds with restrained emotional clarity, pairing subtle instrumentation with Blevins’ pure, aching vocal — a voice that blends Appalachian earthiness with a soft, retro glow. The result is a song that feels suspended in time, capturing that hollow space where love once lived.

“Lonely” offers another preview of All Dressed Up, set for release March 20, 2026 via Easy Eye Sound. The project showcases a timeless mix of Southern rock grit and pop-country shimmer, anchored by Blevins’ twangy yet tender delivery.

Raised in the bluegrass-soaked hills of Eastern Kentucky and influenced by legends like Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakam and fellow Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley, Blevins carries forward a storytelling tradition rooted in plainspoken truth. Whether reflecting on her family’s coal mining legacy or the quiet devastation of heartbreak, she writes with a lived-in honesty that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

