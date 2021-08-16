Jelly Roll Releases Powerful Song Based On Personal experiences

Jelly Roll, the giant underground genre-bending singer/songwriter/ rapper, released his new track, “Sober” last week. In conjunction with the release, Jelly Roll shared the emotional music video for the song via YouTube, conducting a YouTube Hotline where fans called in to chat with the multi-talent (Jelly Roll has amassed a staggering billion plus views on the platform to date). “Sober” is an honest and raw confession of a flawed man owning up to his demons. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Jelly Roll touches on pain, the path to redemption and the vices that hurt and heal at the same time. Watch and listen above.

“Sober” is the first taste of new music since Jelly Roll’s 2020 successful confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt, “Save Me,” which was a turning point for Jelly Roll and laid the foundation for his next chapter of his musical journey. While remaining the therapeutic outlet fans have come to know from the former addict and drug dealer, “Save Me,” marked the first time he sang (and didn’t rap) on his songs, ushering a new wave musical growth for the multi-talent. Now certified Gold, with the video garnering more than 65 million YouTube views, “Save Me” is Jelly Roll’s biggest song to date.

“This is the deepest video we’ve ever created — it speaks to the pain of the song and the pain of being chained to the things we once loved that ended up being vices and I hope people connect with it,” said Jelly Roll. “My dream in life is to help people through music and to meet every person that my music has helped — getting to talk with fans today on YouTube, which is kind of where our relationship started, was incredible. I can’t wait to continue the conversation and hear what people think about this song.”

Hailing from the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, on September 17, Jelly Roll will play the iconic Ryman Auditorium, which he sold out in mere minutes. The hometown show is one of more than a dozen shows on his Work In Progress 2021 tour that have sold out. The unique talent, has been flying under the radar, building a rabid legion of fans with his raw, rough-edge lyrics and “man of the people” charisma. Averaging more than 200 shows a year and having released more than two dozen albums, Jelly Roll shares his hard truths and struggles directly and intimately with his dedicated fans, who hang on his every word, leading to millions of views with each video he posts.

