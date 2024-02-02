Anne Wilson’s New Album “Rebel” Out April 19th

GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson has announced her, genre-blending album REBEL, available April 19. A co-writer on each of the album’s 16 tracks, Wilson teamed up with some of Music Row’s most in-demand songwriters for a project firmly rooted in both Country and Christian music, produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith.

To offer a glimpse of the forthcoming album, Wilson releases a new song titled “God & Country” today. (listen above) Co-penned with Jeff Pardo, Matthew West and Trannie Anderson, the track showcases both sides of Wilson as an artist and the faith-infused Country that defines REBEL. Her vocals lead the way as she revisits the Kentucky roots that shaped her identity, from church pews and Sunday morning choirs, to mud tires and Friday night lights, Wilson shares what it’s like to grow up in the heart of the heartland. “I’ve got a good life down here, but a better one waiting up above me,” she boldly declares.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear these brand new songs on April 19,” shares Wilson. “I’ve been working so hard over the past 15 months to write these songs, record them and get them into the world! I was raised on two things: the love of God and the love of all things Country. That’s what fuels the music I make and that’s what you’ll hear more of on REBEL. I’m just so excited we are this close to releasing the record!”

In addition to “God & Country” and her upcoming record, Wilson has been making waves with her current Country radio single, “Rain In The Rearview,” co-written with Matthew West, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale.