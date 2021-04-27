Jason Aldean Will Stream From Bonnaroo Farm For Those Who Can’t Attend

As Jason Aldean prepares to return to the live music scene for this first time in over a year with two nights of JASON ALDEAN: LIVE at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN on May 14th and May 15th, he reveals more details today behind the shows. Aldean has tapped newcomer Elvie Shane as direct support for both shows and for those unable to attend in-person, fans worldwide will now have the opportunity to join the event. For Aldean’s sold out show on May 15th, tickets to livestream the full concert are available for $15 ($20 two days before show) beginning at 12:00P CT today here. The exclusive purchase also includes the ability to watch Aldean’s 90-minute set for 24 hours after the show.

Additionally, a limited amount of four-person pods remain for the first night (5/14) of JASON ALDEAN: LIVE at The Bonnaroo Farm that are available through JasonAldean.com and BonnarooFarm.com, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area. While camping is not available for this series, fans can find accommodations, places to eat and play near by. For more event details and guidelines, please visit BonnarooFarm.com.

Nestled in the heart of Middle Tennessee, sixty-five miles southeast of Nashville, lies the nation’s premier event grounds. Since 2002, The Bonnaroo Farm has been the home of the world- famous Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Its 650-acre halcyon setting and flexible layout make it an ideal location for any festival, event or competition.