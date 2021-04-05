Jason Aldean Coming To Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean will return to the live music scene for this first time in over a year with two nights of JASON ALDEAN: LIVE at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN on May 14th and May 15th. The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” will host a limited number of fans in socially distanced four-person pods, starting at $99 a pod. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (4/9) at 10:00A CT on JasonAldean.com and BonnarooFarm.com, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes,” said Aldean. “So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up – there’s nobody out there to bother – and make up for some lost time for sure.”

Tickets will be sold in groups of four and will provide access to an 8’ x 8’ pod, with pods arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area.

