Jake Worthington Signs With Big Loud Texas

Big Loud Texas’ second-ever signing was announced this evening from the Ascend stage in Nashville by Texas-born superstar and label co-founder Miranda Lambert at her inaugural MuttNation Music for Mutts benefit concert: Jake Worthington.

“I’m really proud to say, I get to announce this from stage tonight,” Lambert started. “I’m a co-founder of a new label called Big Loud Texas, and our sole job is to keep the outlaw movement going and to keep the great stuff from the great state of Texas out there for the people. And as of last week, we got one of my favorite artists of all time on our label. I want y’all to welcome back to the stage my friend Jake Worthington! Did y’all hear him earlier? He is country as a biscuit, and I love it!”

“I’ve been both Big Loud and Texas through and true for a while now, so it sure feels good to make it official like this,” Worthington adds.

“We are so glad to welcome Jake Worthington to Big Loud Texas!” VP of Big Loud Texas Brendon Anthony says. “Jake is 100% country through and through, and we could not be more excited to have him on board!”

“No words can describe my excitement of having Jake Worthington on the Big Loud Texas team. Every time I hear him sing, I’m reminded of why I fell in love with country music in the first place,” Big Loud Texas Co-Founder and President of A&R Jon Randall shares. “Grab a six pack and hang on, it’s about to get real.”

Already getting to work, Worthington and Lambert released down-on-your-luck duet “Hello Shitty Day” just over a week ago to high praise. Worthington has been a Nashville.com favorite for a while now. When people talk about “real country” they’re talking about Jake Worthington.

