55th Annual GMA Dove Award Winners

The 55th Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out Tuesday night, October 1st, 2024, to a sold-out, live audience in Nashville, Tennessee. Jonathan Smith was most awarded with seven wins including Producer of the Year. Phil Wickham took home four Doves including Worship Album of the Year. Gospel music icon CeCe Winans was another big winner of the night with three total wins including Artist of the Year. Song of the Year went to “Holy Forever,” honoring songwriters Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram and Phil Wickham. Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore, and Jason Ingram each received three awards and Forrest Frank, who won two awards, took home New Artist of the Year. The show aired tonight, Friday, October 4th, exclusively on TBN and TBN+ and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. Returning host, Tauren Wells led the all-star, high energy, multi-genre night of music.

Song of the Year

Holy Forever

(Writers) Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram, Phil Wickham, (Publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, S.D.G. Publishing, Bethel Music Publishing, Brian And Jenn Publishing, Simply Global Songs, Phil Wickham Music, Be Essential Songs, My Magnolia Music

Songwriter of the Year (Artist)

Brandon Lake

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist)

Jason Ingram

Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans

(Record Label) Fair Trade

New Artist of the Year

Forrest Frank

(Record Label) 10K Projects

Producer of the Year

Jonathan Smith

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year

Love Like That

Hulvey (ft. Torey D’Shaun, Alex Jean) (Writers) Hulvey, Torey D’Shaun, ACE, Andrew Jason Prim, Juice Cuice, Jaden Owens, Stevie Rizo

Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

Grave Robber

Crowder

(Writers) Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

GOOD DAY

Forrest Frank

(Writer) Forrest Frank

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year

My Tribute (To God Be The Glory)

Natalie Grant (ft. CeCe Winans)

(Writer) Andrae Crouch

