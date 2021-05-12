Jake Owens Tops The Charts A Second Week

Jake Owen’s single “Made For You” grabs #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts for the second week in a row, marking Owen’s THIRD two-week #1 at Country radio. This #1 streak also marks Big Loud Records’ FIRST EVER multi-week #1 on both charts.

The chart-topping single “Made For You” is Owen’s first multi-week #1 since the 2012 smash “Alone With You” and marks his NINTH career #1 at Country radio. Penned by Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley, this single also earned all of the songwriters their first career #1.

The track was first introduced to a nationwide audience with Owen’s performance on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Instantly becoming a fan-favorite, the single has garnered an impressive 93 MILLION on-demand streams to date, adding to Owen’s 1.8 BILLION career on-demand streams.

“Made For You” is the fourth hit single off Owen’s critically-acclaimed album GREETINGS FROM…JAKE (Big Loud Records) that features chart-toppers “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” plus Top 5 smash “Down to the Honkytonk.” The album takes Owen back to his traditional Country influences while nodding to his Floridian roots and has already amassed an impressive 641 Million+ on-demand streams.