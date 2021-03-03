IT’S OFFICIAL: No CMA Fest in 2021

The bad news is, no CMA Fest in 2021. The good news is, you can get tickets for 2022 right HERE!

Read the official CMA press release below:

After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect. But rest assured, we have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer. Mark your calendars for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022!

If you purchased four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 and chose the rollover option, we will continue to honor your passes for CMA Fest 2022. Those who purchased passes through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office will receive an email in the next 24-48 hours with further information about retaining your passes or requesting a full refund. Answers to frequently asked questions are also available on CMAfest.com.

We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again. To be the first to get CMA Fest 2022 updates, including the on-sale date for limited four-day passes as well as artist announcements, follow CMA on social media and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails.

