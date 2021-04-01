Brian Kelley Signs Record Deal For Solo Project

Warner Music Nashville has signed Brian Kelley, one half of the duo Florida Georgia Line in a brand-new partnership. Announced yesterday, the label will represent Kelley’s solo music venture, Nashville South Records, Inc.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level,” shares Kelley. “This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

“We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors,” says Warner Music Nashville EVP A&R Cris Lacy. “I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!”

Sailing on all-good energy and boots-in-the-sand spirit, the self-proclaimed “Beach Cowboy” has all eyes on him after recently wiping his Instagram account and teasing more news soon. Kelley is represented by Full Stop Management (Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Azoff) in partnership with WHY&HOW (Bruce Kalmick, Eddie Kloesel).

As one half of superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, Kelley’s nominated for Duo of the Year at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ alongside bandmate Tyler Hubbard, and currently charging Top 5 at Country radio with arm-in-arm anthem, “Long Live.”