LISTEN: Jon Langston’s “Howdy Howdy Howdy”

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing his brand-new song “Howdy Howdy Howdy,” (listen above) just in time to kick off his LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR next weekend (2/24).

Penned by Langston with Jordan Gray and Jacob Rice, the off-the-clock party anthem is produced by Rice and Jody Stevens. Langston’s signature gritty vocal is accompanied by steel guitar and a toe-tapping rhythm on par with country music’s best-loved throwback hits.

“This is a fun, honky-tonk barn burner that gives off a 90s and early 2000s vibe, with a little rock mixed in,” shares Langston. “It captures the feeling of my live show in song form and fires me up to hit the stage. The fans love to get rowdy at our shows, so this song is going to fit right in with our crowd.”

Langston will bring “Howdy Howdy Howdy” and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Look for Langston February 25in Murfreesboro, TN at the Miller Coliseum. It’s just a short drive from Nashville. Tickets for the LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now at JonLangston.com/tour. Later this year, Langston will join Luke Bryan for select dates on the COUNTRY ON TOUR.