LISTEN: Hailey Whitters And Ben Rector’s “Color Up My World”

Today, Nashville-based artists Hailey Whitters and Ben Rector released new single “Color Up My World,” a banjo-pickin’, toe-tappin’ duet that the duo collaborated on to sing together on Dan + Shay’s Heartbreak On The Map Tour, running nationwide now.

About the song, Whitters says: “The minute I heard this song I was instantly sold. It just makes me feel good. Ben is insanely talented and I was honored he asked me to be a part of it. Every time we sing it, it makes me smile and it’s been fun watching the audience respond in a similar way on tour.”

Rector adds: “When Dan + Shay asked me to go on tour this spring it was an easy yes. I’ve known them for a long time and have immense respect for their music and careers, and when I learned Hailey Whitters would also be on the bill I was ecstatic. I’ve followed her music since I first heard it, and I thought it would be fun to perform a song together on the tour (I’m trying to do more musical things sheerly for fun). One day at a co-write I grabbed my friend Austin’s banjo, and the opening few lines of this song just popped out. It was one of those special songs that came together really quickly and felt like it could be an authentic fit for both Hailey and me, and something that would be a ton of fun to play together. I’m really proud of how it came together and am so excited to release it into the world.”

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio and will make a stop here in Nashville on 3/21 at the Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE!

