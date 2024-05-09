Americana Music Association Announces 2024 Nominees

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for its 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards today at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. This year’s nominations were revealed by host Gina Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MNRK Music Group and member of the Americana Music Association’s Board of Directors. The event was streamed live on WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 and also featured performances from SistaStrings, The War and Treaty, Megan McCormick with Amanda Fields and Ethan Ballinger, Kaitlin Butts, and Sierra Ferrell.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
“Rustin’ In The Rain,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps
“Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark; Produced by Brandi Carlile
“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell; Produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa
“The Past Is Still Alive,” Hurray for the Riff Raff; Produced by Brad Cook
“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Produced by Jason Isbell
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Tyler Childers
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Noah Kahan
Allison Russell
DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
The Milk Carton Kids
Turnpike Troubadours
The War And Treaty
EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:
Kaitlin Butts
Wyatt Flores
Charles Wesley Godwin
The Red Clay Strays
Jobi Riccio
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:
Grace Bowers
Maddie Denton
Jamie Dick
Megan McCormick
Joshua Rilko
SONG OF THE YEAR:
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; Written by Geno Seale and Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile); Written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell; Written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell
“Jealous Moon,” Sarah Jarosz; Written by Daniel Tashian and Sarah Jarosz
“Right Back To It” – Waxahatchee (feat. MJ Lenderman); Written by Katie Crutchfield
The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The celebrated program is the hallmark event of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 24th year on Sept. 17-21, 2024.
