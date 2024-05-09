Americana Music Association Announces 2024 Nominees

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for its 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards today at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. This year’s nominations were revealed by host Gina Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MNRK Music Group and member of the Americana Music Association’s Board of Directors. The event was streamed live on WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 and also featured performances from SistaStrings, The War and Treaty, Megan McCormick with Amanda Fields and Ethan Ballinger, Kaitlin Butts, and Sierra Ferrell.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“Rustin’ In The Rain,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps

“Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark; Produced by Brandi Carlile

“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell; Produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa

“The Past Is Still Alive,” Hurray for the Riff Raff; Produced by Brad Cook

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Produced by Jason Isbell

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War And Treaty

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; Written by Geno Seale and Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile); Written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell; Written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell

“Jealous Moon,” Sarah Jarosz; Written by Daniel Tashian and Sarah Jarosz

“Right Back To It” – Waxahatchee (feat. MJ Lenderman); Written by Katie Crutchfield

The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The celebrated program is the hallmark event of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 24th year on Sept. 17-21, 2024.

