Hayes Carll Helps Raise Awareness Of Alzheimer’s With “Help Me Remember.”

Hayes Carll addresses the subject of Alzheimer’s dementia with the moving new song and video for “Help Me Remember”, from his upcoming album You Get It All (out October 29th on Dualtone Music). The song, co-written with Josh Morningstar, was written from the unique perspective of someone coping with the illness. Carll approaches the subject with empathy and compassion and delivers a performance with tenderness and grace. That sentiment is portrayed beautifully in the new video for “Help Me Remember”. Carll is featured in a PSA at the end of the clip. Watch above.

Carll shares his own personal experience with Alzheimer’s dementia, and one so many can relate to. “I was 14 years old and sitting in the passenger seat of my grandfather’s truck in Waco, TX, the town he had lived in for most of his life. He turned to me at a stoplight and asked me where we were. He looked scared. I know I was. I’ve thought a lot since then about what it must feel like to lose the thread of your own story. This song is for the people who’ve experienced what my grandfather did, those that are experiencing it currently, and for those who serve as their witnesses and caregivers.”

Hayes Carll is helping to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s with “Help Me Remember.” Today, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, and that number is projected to rise considerably over the coming years. Alzheimer’s dementia affects one in 10 people ages 65 and older. For information and resources please visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at Alz.org.