HARDY Scores His Third Number One With “Truck Bed”

HARDY’s runaway hit “TRUCK BED” tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, reaching #1 this week. Taken from his album the mockingbird & THE CROW, the song was written with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps and produced by Big Loud’s own Diamond hitmaker Joey Moi. The chart topper marks HARDY’s first solo Country Airplay #1, third as an artist and 14th as a songwriter—plus his Rock radio #1 “JACK” last year. Amazingly this is Ashley Gorley’s 75th No. 1 career hit.

Two tracks — “ROCKSTAR” and “QUIT!!” — from his forthcoming rock album are out now. (listen to Quit above)

Furthermore, HARDY is set to embark on his QUIT!! Tour of North America this spring and summer. Dates include headline sets at festivals including Stagecoach and CMA Fest, plus his own shows across the country.

“TRUCK BED” is also nominated for 2024 CMT Awards for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year. HARDY has written 14 #1 singles including his own two-times Platinum chart topper “ONE BEER” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration “Beers On Me,” game-changing two-times Platinum duet “Wait In The Truck” feat. Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio #1 “JACK.” He’s previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!