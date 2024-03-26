WATCH: Lawrence Rothman’s “Yesterday Tomorrow”

Singer/songwriter Lawrence Rothman has a new track out today, ‘Yesterday Tomorrow’ from the new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which drops on April 26. Along with the track is a brand new video directed by Floria Sigismondi. (watch above)

Of the song, Rothman shares, “‘Yesterday Tomorrow’ is about breaking free from the constraints of societal norms and embracing the fluidity of time, identity and purpose. My lyric is navigating the liminal space between memory and anticipation. The past doesn’t define us, and the future isn’t predetermined. It’s easy to feel nostalgic to a time when you felt safe and happy. But nostalgia is the death of progress. A lot of people complain about the current times we live in, but I subscribe to the idea of embracing the chaos, keep dancing on the edge of uncertainty, create the things you want to see, hear or experience. Redefine the very essence of what it means to exist in the contemporary landscape.”

The St. Louis native is based between Los Angeles and Nashville and the new album was recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios. Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman, with contributions from Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and S.G. Goodman.

Along with the new album Lawrence is writing and directing a film titled West Texas Eyes out in November 2024 featuring a soundtrack of the same name and artists include Vince Gill, Margo Price, Madi Diaz, Daniel Tashian and more.

