BRELAND Raises Over $140,000 At Star-Studded Ryman Show

BRELAND hosted another star-studded, sold-out night of music Tuesday, taking over the Ryman Auditorium for his third annual BRELAND & Friends.

Raising over $140,000 in support of the Oasis Center and their mission to serve at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee, the incendiary live show was filled with headline-making names and unforgettable moments, all brought together by BRELAND and his infectious personality.

Joined on stage by Anthony Hamilton, Avery Anna, Caitlyn Smith, Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, Drake White, Dylan Marlowe, Josh Groban, Matt Stell, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, and Walker Hayes – plus a few of the annual show’s trademark surprise appearances including Hailey Whitters, Nelly, and Tanner Adell – the event once again showed the community spirit at the core of the music industry.

Along with never-before-heard renditions of hits like “My Truck” with Tanner Adell, “County Line” with Quinn XCII, “Islands in the Stream” with Hailey Whitters, “Beers on Me” with Matt Stell, and many more, BRELAND also thrilled the crowd with performances of tunes like “Cowboy Don’t” performed with Dalton Dover from his 2023 CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE deluxe album (Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville). BRELAND also lit up the stage with solo performances of his most recent release “Heartbreak & Alcohol,” “Don’t Look At Me.”

Standout moments included an emotional duet with his dad, Gerard Breland, for his unreleased song “Old Man,” “Real Men Don’t Cry” with Josh Groban, and “High Horse” with Nelly alongside other buzzworthy performances. The evening capped with BRELAND singing his GOLD-certified hit “Throw It Back.”

