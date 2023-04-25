HARDY And Lainey Wilson Hit #1

HARDY and Lainey Wilson have hit #1 on the Mediabase country chart now with platinum-certified hit, “Wait in the Truck.”

“I’m just so happy a song like this still has a place in country music,” HARDY says. “Thanks to everyone involved for taking this song to the top, and for believing in this one.”

“I’m so honored HARDY asked me to join him on a song that’s had an impact on so many people and shed light on a topic a lot of folks are scared to talk about,” Lainey Wilson shares. “He is one of the most brilliant songwriters I’ve ever met and puts on one heck of a show. I can’t wait to be back out on the road together this fall!”

“Wait in the Truck” earned three nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards for Song Of The Year, Music Event Of The Year, and Visual Media Of The Year.

Streamed over 219 million times and paired with a cinematic, CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award-winning official music video, the collaboration saw buzz worthy performances at the 2022 CMA Awards and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.