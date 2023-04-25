Big Timber Entertainment Launches In Nashville

Troy Brown and Mark Oliverius have announced the grand opening of their new entertainment group, Big Timber Entertainment (BTE). BTE is a full-service multi-genre entertainment company encompassing a record label, artist management, radio promotion, record distribution, and publishing company, along with live show production all under one roof. Partners Brown and Oliverius look forward to growing BTE into a multi-faceted artist-centric record label and entertainment group. BTE will be announcing its first signings in the coming weeks.

Big Timber Entertainment came to life when Wausau business veteran and executive Troy Brown and Nashville music producer, director, and hit songwriter, Mark Oliverius realized their working synergy and their shared vision to develop and nurture emerging young artists to succeed in their careers. With their diverse and combined backgrounds, this partnership made sense to help rising talent in making their musical dreams and aspirations come true.

“Troy brings an exceptional level of strong business leadership, success, intellect, and drive to the BTE table! I couldn’t think of a better partner in this venture,” added Oliverius. Brown has a background in accounting and quality management. He is the head of a prominent global hardwood lumber company in Wisconsin and it was his passion for the timber industry and love of music that sparked the name Big Timber Entertainment. As a musician himself, Brown realized his love and enthusiasm for music of all genres at an early age. “Growing up in the heyday of vinyl, as a very small child, I remember begging my mother to play my favorite records. As I got older and received an allowance, I spent all of my money buying 45s and playing all of my favorite songs for hours at a time on my small, portable record player,” reflects Brown.

Mark Oliverius is a Nashville-based music producer/director, video director, band leader, arranger, musician, and hit songwriter. Oliverius, originally from Crystal Falls, Michigan, was Lorrie Morgan’s keyboard player for 18 years and her music director for over 12 years. During that time, he co-wrote 13 songs on Lorrie’s I Walk Alone CD and co-produced it with Morgan. He has also worked and toured the world alongside other major recording artists including Pam Tillis, Mickey Gilley, Joe Diffie, Sawyer Brown, Sammy Kershaw, T.G. Sheppard, and Trick Pony. Oliverius has had over 40 songs recorded by major label artists including Joe Diffie’s hit “Whole Lotta Gone.” His production company OMGNashville is currently producing recording projects, music videos, social media content, and commercials for his extensive roster of clients. Oliverius produced Ashton Shepherd’s first recordings which ultimately led to her record deal at Universal Music Group’s MCA Nashville. “Mark is one of Nashville’s most respected and reputable music professionals. Brown added, “His respect for music and artists has enhanced the careers of numerous well-known musicians over the years. Mark brings a vast wealth of music industry experience to BTE, but more importantly, he is a first-class guy. Business partners like Mark only come around once in a lifetime!”

Brown and Oliverius also have to their credit, the live production That’s 70s Music! under the BTE roof, where spectators can relive the best of times with multi-genre vocalist Mia Brown and The Nashville Hitmen. Under the musical direction of Oliverius, the cast performs some of the most iconic songs of the 60s and 70s from Linda Ronstadt, ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, and Dionne Warwick, to B.W. Stevenson, Jackie DeShannon, Journey, Hall & Oates, Paul Simon, The Spinners, and Jackson Browne. Learn more about That’s 70s Music