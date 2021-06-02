Hailey Whitters Named 2021’s Inaugural Opry NextStage Artist

Opry Entertainment Group and the Grand Ole Opry announced that Iowa-born, Nashville-based Country artist Hailey Whitters is 2021’s inaugural Opry NextStage artist. The Opry NextStage platform was created to invest in the discovery and development of new artists, and features collaborations such as live performances, strategic marketing support and short-form documentary-style storytelling created by Opry Entertainment’s award-winning content team.

“The Grand Ole Opry is a holy place to me. Its story and circle are something I’ve dreamt of being a part of ever since I was a little girl,” shared Whitters. “To be named an Opry NextStage Artist is an honor and comes at a time in my career where their investment in my career makes a difference.”

Whitters made her Opry debut in 2019 and is set to return this Saturday, June 5, at 8 p.m. CT. Her performance will be included on Circle Network’s weekly Opry Live broadcast and livestream.

Last month, Whitters earned her first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination in the “Breakthrough Video of the Year” category for “Fillin’ My Cup” (feat. Little Big Town) from her album LIVING THE DREAM. The 2021 CMT Music Awards broadcast airs Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five-channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Whitters also announced she will return to the road this fall to support Midland on THE LAST RESORT TOUR.