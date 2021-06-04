Jim Brown Salutes Essential Workers

Nashville recording artist Jim Brown has launched his sixth studio album, Never Quit Never Does. Now available through iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. The collection boasts a masterful blend of country and rock and reflects the proud Middle Tennessee native’s musical influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Waylon Jennings and ZZ Top to Blake Shelton and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The album’s title track is dedicated to essential workers and was inspired by the lifelong values instilled in Brown that center around family, country and God. “The single, ‘Never Quit Never Does,’ pays tribute to our frontline heroes and their unceasing efforts in the fight throughout the pandemic; it also honors the hard work, strength and resilience of my grandfather who helped ignite a spirit of endurance in my dad. Their legacy continues through my music,” he says.

The project also features the talents of ACM Award-nominated keyboardist Jeff McMahon and powerhouse bass player John Marcus. Both are celebrated musicians that performed on landmark recordings with singer Tim McGraw, including the GRAMMY-winning single “Live Like You Were Dying” and other chart-toppers including the number one hits “Real Good Man,” “Watch the Wind Blow By” and “Southern Voice.”

In addition to touring and recording, Jim Brown is known for his longtime commitment of giving back and shining the spotlight on worthy causes. Organizations he’s supported include the Downs Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s and the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center to name a few.