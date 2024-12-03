Emily Ann Roberts Signs With Jody Williams Songs & Warner Chappell Music

Songwriter-artist Emily Ann Roberts has signed a world-wide publishing agreement with Jody Williams Songs and Warner Chappell Music.

“Emily Ann is a classic, crafting songs that are as genuine as they are charming,” shares Nina Fisher, Senior Creative Director of JWS. “When we reconnected this summer to talk songs over coffee, it felt like finding the perfect fit—everything just clicked in such an exciting, refreshing way. She is such a remarkable talent, and we can’t wait to help her shape this next season of her career.”

“I am so thrilled to work with the whole team at Jody Williams Songs,” adds Roberts “I can’t wait to see all we accomplish together.”

Roberts’ journey began as a standout on Blake Shelton’s team on “The Voice,” a remarkable achievement even before graduating high school. Since then, Roberts has amassed a wealth of experience in performing, songwriting and recording. This dedication has translated into over 45 million streams, solidifying her status as a rising star in country music. In late 2023, Roberts released her debut full-length album, Can’t Hide Country, produced by Trent Willmon. The album, which has already garnered over 23 million streams, showcases her unique blend of traditional country and bluegrass roots with a modern twist. Roberts’ star continues to rise, with her inclusion in the CMT Next Women of Country 2024 class. She will open Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour in 2025.

Roberts’ career is guided by Starstruck Management’s Narvel Blackstock and is booked by UTA with 117 Entertainment for publicity.

Jody Williams Songs (JWS) represents Jeremy Spillman, Harper O’Neill, Peytan Porter, Vince Gill, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Ashley McBryde, Natalie Hemby, Trent Dabbs, Andy Austin and Ed Williams. JWS is a joint venture with Warner Chappell Music.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!