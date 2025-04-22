 


Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent perform live from the House Chamber floor during a special session honoring the Opry’s 100th anniversary at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Grand Ole Opry Honored by Tennessee House Of Representatives

The Grand Ole Opry was recognized last week (4/14) by the Tennessee House of Representatives in a special session held at the Tennessee State Capitol in honor of the Opry’s 100th anniversary. Introduced by Representative Jeremy Faison, the resolution recognized the Opry’s century-long impact on American music and Tennessee culture, calling it “the heartbeat of Nashville.”

Following the resolution, Opry members Dailey & Vincent performed the fan-favorite tribute to their home state, “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” live on the chamber floor. “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” written by Karen Staley and performed by Dailey & Vincent, was named as an official Tennessee State Song in 2022.

Nashville.com
